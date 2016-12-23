Reindeer rehearsal for West Yorkshire Playhouse stars

The stars of Rudolf at West Yorkshire Playhouse took time out to visit some real life reindeer at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley.

Peter Hobday, playing Rudolf, and Mitesh Soni, playing Ugly Duckling, rubbed noses with furry friends Dancer and Prancer at the family-run attraction.

They met the animals at breakfast time and exchanged advice on all things reindeer-related, from brushing their antlers to polishing hooves.

Directed by Eva Sampson, the story of Rudolf the reindeer, famous for his shiny red nose, is expected to ignite the imaginations of younger children and show the true meaning of Christmas.

Rudolf flies in to West Yorkshire Playhouse until Saturday December 31. The theatre describes it as “the perfect end-of-term Christmas treat or enchanting first adventure into theatre for children aged 2+”.