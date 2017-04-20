REGIONAL NEWS: VIDEO - Shocking CCTV shows moment car ploughs into FOUR vehicles

This is the moment a car smash was caught perfectly on CCTV before the occupants of the vehicle flee from the scene - with their dog.

The footage captured a red Peugeot 308 ploughing into a silver car before spinning around 180 degrees and hitting three other vehicles - writing two of them off.

The moment of impact. Pic courtesy of SWNS

But the dramatic CCTV images unbelievably spotted the driver sporting red shorts running away as a woman and another man clutching a dog also fled the scene of the crash in Cleethorpes..

Witnesses say the pair even were audaciously flagging down cars to get a quick getaway.

Stewart Wilson, who saw the incident unfold on CCTV, said: "I live opposite to where it happened and luckily had it installed. I saw the red car come down Barcroft Street at such speed.

"It hit the convertible, a Peugeot, and then spun round, hitting at least three or four others."