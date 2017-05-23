Re-branding of Leeds suburb marches on

The regeneration of a city suburb marches on with more plans for the transformation of Holbeck being revealed.

Another proposals has been put before councillors to transform vacant brownfield land turned into a swanky high-rise spot of city living in the Holbeck Urban Village area.

Developers Oakapple Group revealed a “work-in progress” presentation to councillors on the City Plans panel last week, before the Leeds based firm lodges a formal outline planning application for the site at Sweet Street and Siddall Street.

Indications are the block will be in a u-shape formation, ten storeys high, equivalent to 33 metres, will house 192 apartments and 62 car spaces.

The panel were asked to consider whether it backed residential use of the site, the mix of accommodation and the indicated layout and design.

It was largely in favour of residential use and the scale but raised a few issues for the developer to re-work.

It had been suggested the accommodation would be a mix of one and two bedroomed apartments but planning officers and councillors asked Oakapple to include three bedroomed dwellings too.

Questions were also raised over the affordable housing allocation and how that can be incorporated into the way the finished scheme would be managed.

Sweet Street, as with the majority of other residential developments in the city at the moment, will be let using the Private Rented Sector Model and a third party agent.

An Oakapple spokesperson added: “We will re-visit it but we are aware of providing cost effective rather than affordable accommodation in this part of the city.”

Other Holbeck schemes include The Mint office building, Dandara residential and Manor Mills residential.