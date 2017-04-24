Rave new world at family-friendly Leeds spectacular

Parents and children in Leeds are being urged to get their glowsticks out as a family rave heads to the city next month.

The award-winning Big Fish Little Fish is being held at Stylus at the University of Leeds on Sunday, May 21.

Parents and children can enjoy the musical events at Big Fish Little Fish.

The event, which runs from 2-4pm, offers parents the opportunity to relive the music of their youth in the company of their children.

DJ Rob Tissera will be playing an eclectic mix of house and old school dance music to around 500 parents and their children, aged up to eight.

Big Fish Little Fish has been running regularly in London since 2013 and last year’s spectacle in Leeds was a sell-out.

The event has won a raft of awards, including four at this year’s Get Creative Family Arts Festival.

The family raves include a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs playing club classics.

Club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance help to create the atmosphere of a real rave.

As well as a play and chill-out area for babies, the events have a craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Verena Scrimshire, regional manager for Yorkshire and the East Midlands, said: “It’s always a thrill to see so many families connecting through the love of music and creative activities at our events.

“We can’t wait to be back in Leeds.

“Rob Tissera is an amazing DJ who has been getting the party going for over 25 years and he’ll have the dance floor packed with happy smiling faces.”

Rob said: “It’s going to be great doing something totally new to me.

“These folks are throwing sell-out parties across the country and it’s even better as you won’t need a baby sitter!”

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

For more information visit the website at bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk.