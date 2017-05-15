Rare vintage car set to turn heads at YP Motor Show and Classic Car Rally

IT has neither a seat belt nor speedometer and only rear brakes. But this rare Yorkshire-born vintage car is described as “great fun to drive” and never fails to raise a smile.

The 1926 Jowett Sports, thought to be among a handful which have survived, is one of the myriad of vehicles which will be visiting The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017, at Castle Howard, near York, on June 18.

Owner Gavin Fielding, of Bossall, North Yorkshire, said: “It’s pretty rare. There are not many vintage Jowetts left.”

