Rapist carried out sex attack on schoolgirl in back of van

A RAPIST who carried out a violent sex attack on a vulnerable 15-year-old girl has been locked up for six years.

Thomas North preyed on the victim in the back of his van after they had spent the previous evening drinking.

Leeds Crown Court heard North had spent time with the victim and her boyfriend during the day of the incident, July 27 last year.

North and the teenager drank alcohol until the early hours of the morning.

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said the victim was so drunk as she was in the back of the van that she could not move.

North, 22, carried out the sex attack in Castleford after sending the victim’s boyfriend to a nearby Asda store to get a drink.

North, who had also been smoking cannabis, pulled the victim’s hair and slapped her during the attack as she screamed at him to stop.

North made threats to tie up the victim and her boyfriend when he returned to the van.

He allowed them to leave and police were contacted.

North, of no fixed address, initially denied doing anything wrong when he was arrested.

He was linked to the offence through DNA evidence.

North pleaded guilty to rape on the day he was due to go on trial.

The court heard the victim is still suffering psychological effects of her ordeal. She has difficulty sleeping and is struggling with her studies as a result of the attack.

John Batchelor, mitigating, said North accepted that he must face a lengthy custodial sentence.

Mr Batchelor said North has previous convictions but it was his first of a sexual nature.

The barrister said North still had the support of his family and he hoped to address his offending behaviour while in custody.

Judge Neil Clark told North: “This was very serious and you know that. There was violence here and the victim was vulnerable