Ram-raiders strike again at Louis Vuitton store in Leeds

Thieves have ram-raided a luxury city-centre store in Leeds for the second time in just over a fortnight.

Officers sealed off a stretch of Briggate last night around 9.40pm after thieves targeted the Louis Vuitton store.

Three vehicles were used in the latest ram-raid- a VW Golf, a Ford Connect van and a Ford Focus. They were later found abandoned.

It came just 17 days after suspects repeatedly reversed a silver Subaru car into the front of the store, before stealing items on display inside. They then fled the scene in a green Audi, leaving the Subaru behind.

The crash destroyed a section of the shop's frontage. At the time police said the raid was "clearly planned and organised and targeting high value goods in the store."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said this morning that the latest raid had taken place "in similar circumstances" to the one on April 10.