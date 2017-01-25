Railways station subway gets an artistic makeover

A Yorkshire railway station has seen its underpass transformed into a stunning art gallery.

Local artist Ashley Jackson was asked to decorate the subway at Wakefield's Kirkgate terminus with murals depicting Yorkshire landscapes.

Artist Ashley Jackson with his watercolours

The watercolour expert's floor-to-ceiling designs feature beautiful Pennine scenery to entice passengers to visit the nearby countryside.

Jackson was approached by rail operator Grand Central as part of an initiative to promote Wakefield as a gateway city to the Pennines, while making art an accessible everyday experience.

The company already runs a train whose carriages are decorated with the artist's work.

“This is a fantastic day for art and Yorkshire as it opens up a new exhibition space that allows us to have artistic experiences within the confines of our working day, hopefully making train journeys a little more pleasant and thought provoking. I have always said that Yorkshire is my mistress, painting the landscape as if they were her contours on the most inhospitable days, through these paintings I hope that others will to share my passion and consider Kirkgate as a 'Gateway to the Pennines', " he said.

Grand Central's chief operating officer Sean English added:

"We have worked closely with Ashley and each painting has been chosen for its unique ability to convey the beauty of the landscape of Yorkshire; these are not picture postcard representations but passionate interpretations of the atmospheric elements."