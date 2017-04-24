Rail strike - April 28: Northern announces outline timetable of train services on day

Northern has today announced its outline timetable for train services that will run during industrial action on Friday, April 28.

Northern expects to run more than 40 per cent of its normal timetable, and more than 300 additional rail replacement buses, to help keep the north of England on the move.

All services are expected to be extremely busy, with industrial action taking place on the Friday before the bank holiday weekend and the first day of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle event.

Customers are advised to give themselves extra time to travel and consider whether their journeys are necessary.

Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern, said: “In advance of launching our full timetable via our website on Monday 24 April, we can now share the 55 routes that we will cover next Friday.

“To keep as many people on the move as possible, we are targeting available trains on our busiest routes and at peak times. The majority of trains will run between 7am and 7pm, with rail replacement buses on some routes where we unable to run trains. Customers need to plan carefully as services will start to wind down from late afternoon.”

“To support day one of the Tour de Yorkshire, where possible, we are adding carriages to the services we are able to operate around Middlesbrough, Whitby and Bridlington.

“Northern customers will also be able to use their rail tickets on Arriva Bus services, including Yorkshire Tiger, on 28 April for journeys they would otherwise have made by rail.”