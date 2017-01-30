Raheem Wilks murder probe: What we know so far after Leeds shooting

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting outside of a Leeds barber shop that left a teenager dead and a community in shock.

This is what we know so far about the incident and the hunt for the killer:

The scene of the shooting in Harehills and (inset) the victim, Raheem Wilks.

The shooting

Raheem Wilks died after being shot on Thursday afternoon outside a barber's shop in Gathorne Terrace, in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Police were called at around 1.20pm and attended the scene with paramedics.

Raheem, 19, was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

The scene of the shooting in Harehills

Police quickly issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information that could help them find the killer.

Police investigation

Detectives believe the key to solving the killing lies in the "local community" and that people are talking openly about what happened across social media.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Such an incident can cause concern in the community and I believe people have been talking about what happened and passing on information about the specific circumstances – both in person and on social media channels.

Raheem Wilks

"I would like to appeal directly to those individuals to come forward with the information they have that could prove the key to this investigation."

Arrests

A 21-year-old man, a 49-year-old man a and 20- year-old woman were in custody over the weekend after being arrested on suspicion of murder. They continue to be questioned.

Raheem's family

The scene of the shooting in Harehills

Professional footballer Mallik Wilks vowed to play in the clash at Sutton United just three days after older brother Raheem was shot.

The 18-year-old played in the televised FA Cup clash yesterday, during which Leeds were beaten 1-0.

United manager Garry Monk said the club will be offering Mallik all the support he needs when he spoke to the press before the cup game.

Touching floral tributes had been left next to the police cordon shortly after the shooting. One message read: “Daddy You Was Taken Too Soon, Love You Millions.”

Neighbours' reaction

David Beal, of nearby Spencer Place, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I grew up in Leeds and it used to be bad many years ago then I moved to the US where this sort of thing happens all the time. But this is not the sort of thing you want happening 100 metres away from your own house. I suspect families here with young children are terrified about what has happened. I heard it all kicking off with sirens but did not think anything of it, it is not uncommon.”

Flowers left at the scene of the shooting.

In a grocery shop next to the crime scene, owner Mohammed Siddique said it had still not “sunk in”, adding: "Down here is alright, there is not really any big trouble but in the last two years there have been three or four. You don’t realise the reality until it is next door. We didn’t hear anything until the barber came in and said somebody has been shot in my shop. He was on the phone and he was in shock.”