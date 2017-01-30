Raheem Wilks murder latest: Man due in court over fatal shooting in Leeds

A man is due in court today charged with the murder of Raheem Wilks.

Keal Richards, 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court over the fatal shooting in Harehills on Thursday.

Two other people were yesterday (Jan 30) released on bail as the police investigation continued.

Mr Wilks, the brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, died in hospital after being shot outside a barber’s shop in Gathorne Terrace.

Police said a post mortem examination had found the 19-year-old from Chapeltown died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer said his family were “devastated”.

A 19-year-old woman has been released on bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed and recalled to prison on other matters.

