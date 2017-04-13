RAF Tornado visits Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport had an unusual visitor today when an RAF Tornado flew by.

The aircraft, registered as Marham18 ZA612, performed a low fly-past over the runway as part of a training exercise.

RAF Tornado

Its distinctive engines were heard all over Leeds as it approached at around 2.30pm today.

The crew were practising instrument approaches, and were caught on camera by photographer Andrew Easby.

The Tornado fighter planes are often scrambled to intercept civilian aircraft which declare an emergency in UK airspace - and are known for their ability to break the sound barrier.

