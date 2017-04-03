RAF Hercules lands at Leeds Bradford Airport

A distinctive RAF transport plane landed at Leeds Bradford Airport today.

The Hercules aircraft, registered as ZH865, was taking part in mutual training exercises with the airport.

Andrew Easby

It took off and landed twice at around 10.30am on Monday morning, and completed several circuits of the skies above Leeds.

Hercules, which are manufactured by Lockheed Martin, take part in military, civilian and humanitarian operations, transporting armed forces personnel around the world.

Last week an RAF A400M aircraft landed at the airport as part of an operational training exercise.