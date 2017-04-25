RAF Airbus visits Leeds Bradford Airport

A large military aircraft has visited Leeds Bradford this morning.

The airport's status as a training location for the RAF has seen it welcome a Tornado fighter and a US Air Force Hercules transport plane in recent weeks.

Today, an RAF-owned Airbus A400 Atlas transport aircraft, which flew in back in March for the first time, was seen over the airport again.

It arrived from RAF Brize Norton as part of a scheduled training exercise.

The aircraft, which has four engines, is one of the largest and newest in the RAF’s fleet.