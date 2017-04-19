Rabbits at centre of attention with Leeds White Rose kids

FAMILIES heading to the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds had plenty to rabbit about over the Easter period.

A packed programme of Easter-themed activities was laid on at the centre, including craft workshops and a treasure hunt.

But, as much fun as they were, the most popular attraction was almost certainly the chance for shoppers young and old to say ‘hello’ to some giant rabbits that paid a special visit to the White Rose.

The Easter programme came as the centre prepares for the opening this autumn of its new 65,000 sq ft leisure extension.

It will feature an 11-screen Cineworld cinema as well as restaurants including Wagamama, TGI Friday’s and Pizza Hut.

The centre also recently marked the 20th anniversary of its original opening with a weekend of celebrations at the end of last month.