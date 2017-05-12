Question time! Getting quizzical with Leeds tech entrepreneur Mark

Meet Mark Walsh – the Leeds-based entrepreneur who has got all the answers when it comes to success in the world of tech.

Mark is the chief executive and co-founder of KwizzBit, a new web-based gaming platform that allows users to take part in multiplayer quizzes and ‘fastest finger first’ competitions via their smartphones and tablets.

It is designed to be an easy way of delivering interactivity and audience participation at various types of event.

And Mark hopes it will also provide a cause for cheer among the nation’s landlords and landladies by giving the much-loved tradition of the pub quiz a gameshow-style makeover.

KwizzBit is currently being tried and tested with a number of pub chains and has also been trialled by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mark said: “KwizzBit is the next generation of the pub quiz, bringing the traditional quiz format well and truly into the digital age and we have seen significant interest from several other sectors too.

“The software provides a great platform for marketing, learning and development.

“Restoring the great British pub is a passion of mine and I’m delighted that KwizzBit, which only requires a mobile phone to play, is becoming noticed for the exciting opportunities it provides the industry with.”

Mark, who has also had major success with his Rock and Roll Bingo game, set up KwizzBit with pub quiz guru Steve Saul and technology expert John Sheard.

John, who has more than a decade of experience as an analyst programmer and has worked with clients including IBM and Asda, told Digital City: “KwizzBit is the most exciting tech project I have ever worked on.

“We are using Amazon’s cutting edge Elastic Cloud Computing framework and the latest mobile communications technology to deliver an application that scales on demand but is easy to use for quiz masters and quiz players.”

KwizzBit operates from the Entrepreneurial Spark centre off The Headrow in the middle of Leeds.

A recent launch event for business leaders and members of the public was held at the Editor’s Draught pub on Wellington Street. “We were thrilled at how well the digital platform was received by attendees at the launch event,” said Mark.

“The feedback was overwhelming and players seemed to be having a great time competing for the fastest finger first title.

“This event was the first stepping stone in allowing us to gain the necessary feedback from players and showcase how fantastically this software works within a pub environment.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.