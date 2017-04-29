Quad bike driven at police officer on Leeds landfill site

A police officer has been assaulted by a quad bike rider in south-east Leeds.

The officer was carrying out a routine patrol of the Skelton Grange landfill site off Newsam Green on a marked police off-road motor bike when he was faced by two quad bikes, one of which then drove in the direction of the officer.

As a result the quad bike and police vehicle collided and the officer fell to the ground.

Neither of the two quad bikes stopped at the scene.

Superintendent Lisa Atkinson of Leeds District Police, said: “We have had reports of bikes and similar vehicles being ridden in the area so were responding to public concerns by showing a highly visible presence on off road land.

“The officer is thankfully OK and was not injured but it goes to show the dangers such vehicles can pose if ridden in such a way.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred at around 8.20pm yesterday, to call police on 101 quoting log 1692 of Friday 28 April.