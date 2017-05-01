Putting their best feet forward for Leeds charity

Staff from Forward Leeds are tackling a half marathon to raise funds for a charity that works with the homeless and vulnerable in the city.

Six members of the drug and alcohol service’s team are running Leeds Half Marathon on May 14 to support the work of St George’s Crypt.

Set up in 1930, it offers food, temporary accommodation and other services to people in Leeds who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and other issues.

“We help and support people from a variety of backgrounds and in all circumstances,” said Nicola Lines, of Forward Leeds.

“St George’s Crypt offers assistance to our clients who are in the greatest need of help. We all feel passionate about helping vulnerable people and we wanted to run to show our support for the great work they do.”

Visit www.forwardleeds.co.uk/runforSGC to sponsor the Forward Leeds team.