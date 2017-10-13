Pupils in Leeds can get on the right page with YEP reading project

Schoolchildren in Leeds have got the chance to open up a new chapter in their learning – with a little help from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The YEP has joined forces with The NEWS Foundation to launch a reading project called Make The News 2017.

Each child in classes that register for the scheme will get an activity book filled with ideas that aim to develop literacy skills.

They will also receive a copy of the YEP each week for six weeks as they learn how news is gathered and papers are put together. Some of the participating classes will feature in the YEP.

Pupils will also be asked to design their own front pages for a competition that will earn the winning school a visit from a Leeds United player.

“This project is a fantastic introduction to the world of news for young people, ” said YEP editor Hannah Thaxter.

“It shows how journalists work to find out what’s happening and pass on that information to other people.

“Youngsters seem to love the idea of being reporters and are so creative.

“I can’t wait to see what front page designs they come up with.”

Make The News 2017 is being run with Leeds City Council and Child Friendly Leeds and costs just £2 per pupil.

Places are limited to the first 30 classes to register and multiple classes can sign up from the same school.

The scheme has been launched after praise for two similar projects that were run by the YEP with The NEWS Foundation in 2015 and 2016, Reading Passport and Let’s Read: LEEDS.

Speaking last year, Becky Wilson, assistant head at Burmantofts-based Shakespeare Primary, one of the schools that was taking part in Let’s Read: LEEDS, said: “The children are loving it.

“They are always excited when the papers are being delivered and we give them 15 minutes’ free reading time to go through and pick stories that interest them.”

To get involved, e-mail george@news-foundation.com with the subject line The Yorkshire Evening Post Make The News 2017.

The deadline for registrations is Monday, October 23.