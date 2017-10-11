Pumpkin festival returns to Pontefract

Have your say

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be on show when the country’s biggest festival dedicated to the fruit returns this weekend.

The pumpkin festival at Farmer Copley’s, in Pontefract, features a rainbow of more than 120,000 pick-your-own pumpkins across 20 acres of fields.

People can also take part in pumpkin carving, a fancy dress parade, pumpkin rides, and try some tasty treats from the farm’s Witches’ Kitchen.

The free-admission event runs from 10am to 4pm on October 14, 15 and from October 21 to 29.