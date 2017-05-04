Public urged to stay clear of washed up substance on beaches

A strange substance has washed up on beaches at Sandsend and Runswick Bay and residents have been warned not to "handle" or "ingest" it.

Emergency services were called to the area at around 7pm on Wednesday. (May 3)

The substance was identified as paraffin wax which does not pose a risk to the public.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "The substance poses no risk to the public however we would advise the public not to handle or ingest the paraffin wax."

Firefighters worked with crews from Whitby Coastguard, SkinningroveCoastguard and Staithes Coastguard and a specialist identification team from Cleveland Fire and Rescue. The incident was left in the hands of Scarborough Borough Council.

A spokesperson for Whitby Coastguard added: "Please also take care that your pets do not come into contact with this paraffin wax."

Photograph of the paraffin wax by Staithes Coastguard

"Thanks and well done to all involved in this multi agency response today."

Residents have taken to Twitter to post images of the substance "littering" the waterline.