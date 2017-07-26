Public urged to help find missing Doncaster girl

Members of the public are being asked to help Doncaster police locate a missing 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing yesterday.

Bethany Stoakes was last seen at around 9.30am when she left the Warren Close area of Intake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers think Bethany could be wearing a camouflage jacket, a crop top, dark leggings and black trainers with a pink Nike logo on. She is also thought to be carrying a turquoise bag.

"Bethany has long black hair, which she often wears tied up and is about 5ft 2ins tall.

"She is known to visit the Hexthorpe and Bentley areas of Doncaster and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from her since yesterday morning.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1318 of July 25, 2017."