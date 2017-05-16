Pub company eyes closed Leeds bank site

A former Leeds bank could be transformed into a pub featuring a terrace and outdoor sheds for seating.

Potting Shed Trading Limited, which also runs a pub in Bingley, wants to re-develop the old HSBC branch on Oxford Road in Guiseley.

The branch closed in September last year.

The proposal would provide full-time jobs for up to 25 people and part time employment for up to 15 staff, according to the company.

Documents submitted with its application read: “The Potting Shed theme offers a relaxed feel, catering for families and offering food from a modern open kitchen. Key features of this chain are a terrace area to provide open air drinking and the provision of sheds (in this case a row of four) which would provide covered seating.”