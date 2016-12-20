Protests in Leeds city centre set to close roads today

A protest planned for this morning is set to close several city centre roads.

Leeds Council has shared information on several key road closures which could be put in place this morning, due to a protest.

The protest starts outside the combined court centre, where the civil and family courts reside.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the protest will be led by a person involved in a court case at the Combined Court Centre in Oxford Row.

It has been confirmed by the council that the roads could be shut between 9am and 10am on Wednesday, December 21.

This is the list of roads set to be closed:

• Leave Oxford Row, south, onto Westgate,

• Left (east ) on Westgate,

• Continue on The Headrow,

• Right (south) on Park Row,

• City Square (further protesters may join at City Square).

• Left, (east) on Boar Lane,

• Left (north) on Briggate,

• Left (west) on The Headrow,

• Continue on Westgate,

• Right into Oxford Row

The protest will finish at Oxford Row.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads and take an alternative route.