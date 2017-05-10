Promoting Leeds’ Chinese heritage

A new play delving into the real life stories of some of the Chinese community in and around Leeds is poised for its world premiere in the city next week.

From Shore to Shore weaves together three revealing and moving stories drawn from different generations of people from the British Chinese community and how they came about finding home in West Yorkshire.

The play is getting its first showing at the Oriental City Restaurant on Cross Stamford Street on Tuesday, May 16 at 6.30pm.

Taking place in a restaurant, accompanied by a Chinese meal, From Shore to Shore explores food and its relationship to love and survival.

The play, written by award-winning writer Mary Cooper in collaboration with MW Sun, will also being performed at the same venue on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

Mary Cooper said: “From Shore to Shore draws on the stories of interviewees aged 14 to 84, and these are stories often hidden even from family members.

“The play reveals the long-view of migration – one of toil, endurance and success in the UK.

“It has been an extraordinary insight into an undiscovered side of Britain’s rich contemporary diversity reaffirming our common humanity in these divisive times.”

Following its premiere showing in Leeds, it will then go on a UK tour visiting London, Glasgow and Edinburgh amongst others.

The play is performed by a cast of six.

Tickets for the Leeds showing cost £17.50 and include a meal.

To purchase, visit bit.ly/2pIYxAE or call 0113 213 7700.