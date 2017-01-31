Probe after fire rips through caravan and damages homes in Leeds

An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire that destroyed a caravan and damaged two houses in Leeds today.

Crews from Hunslet fire station were called to the incident on Acre Road in Middleton shortly after 1am.

A caravan parked in the driveway of a house on the street was well alight when the crews arrived.

The fire had also spread from the caravan to the house as well as a neighbouring property.

Both houses suffered external damage but the fire crews managed to stop the flames taking hold inside.

Families living in the properties were able to escape uninjured.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was under investigation.