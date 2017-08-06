Princesses smash world record in Wakefield to raise cash for hospice

Hundreds of princesses descended on Wakefield smash a world record.

Trinity Walk shopping centre teamed-up with Huddersfield’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice today (Sun August 6) to attempt to smash the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a princess.

A whopping 433 were counted in the official attempt area, beating the current record of 419.

Princess Jasmine from Theatre Royal Wakefield was joined by princesses of all kinds, shapes and sizes along with volunteers from Forget Me Not and Dance Xplosion to entertain the crowds.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “It was so much fun – exhausting, but brilliant. We can’t thank people enough who came out, dressed up and got involved. The aim was to raise awareness for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and I think together we all achieved that.”