Prices set to rise at Tropical World

Entry fees at one of Leeds’s most popular family attractions will increase next month.

Tickets for adults and children aged 5-15 will increase by £1, although free entry for pre-school aged children will continue. Tropical World attracts 400,000 visitors per year, around 60 per cent of whom come from outside Leeds. The decision has been made due to budgetary pressure, with the council expected to make savings of £62.4million this year. The parks and countryside budget has been reduced by 32 per cent since 2010. The executive board proposed increasing adult prices from £5 to £6 at a meeting in December. Discounts for Leedscard and Leedscard Extra holders will remain, although they will rise from £3 to £3.60 and £2 to £2.20. Comparisons with other animal-themed attractions in Yorkshire found that Tropical World is on average 18 per cent cheaper for adult tickets. The last time prices were reviewed was in 2010. The council is currently running a consultation on the issue. Visit http://www.leeds.gov.uk/leisure/Pages/Parks-and-Countryside-consultations.aspx#http://www.leeds.gov.uk/docs/Tropical World consultation Jan 2017.doc before the deadline of January 25.