Prestigious club scores PR coup with its latest Leeds business signing

Leeds-based PR agency Finn has sent out the right message by becoming the latest business to sign up to the city’s 100 Club.

Members of the 100 Club work with the Leeds Community Foundation (LCF) charity and support its efforts to bring improvements to the parts of the city that need them most.

Finn’s staff will aim to promote the positive benefits of the 100 Club and help recruit new additions to its ranks.

Ian Briggs, associate director at the PR agency, said: “We have long admired the work the Leeds Community Foundation does and are delighted to have the opportunity to work together.

“We’ve been a part of the Leeds community for more than 11 years and have the good fortune to work with some of the biggest businesses in the region.

“It’s very important to us that we find a way to use our expertise in communications and our relationships to help spread the word about the invaluable contribution LCF makes to those that need it the most in our city.”

LCF chief executive Sally-Anne Greenfield said: “Finn will be bringing their communications knowledge to the club but we’re grateful to all those who sign up and help us distribute money where it is needed the most.”

For further information about joining the 100 Club, e-mail 100club@leedscf.org.uk or ring 0113 242 2426.