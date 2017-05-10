Presenter Gabby to launch new Leeds cafe

Leeds-born TV presenter Gabby Logan is returning to the city to launch a new cafe dedicated to supporting people with dementia.

The Dementia Cafe, at the Ingram Gardens Community Centre in Holbeck, will officially open on Monday.

It will be the first cafe of its kind in Holbeck.

The event is taking place during Dementia Awareness Week, The cafe has been set up by Holbeck Elderly Aid, of which Gabby’s mum Christine Yorath is an honorary patron.

It will give visitors a chance to meet, socialise and take part in activities to support them, and staffed by an Alzheimer’s Society worker and a team of volunteers.