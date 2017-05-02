Praise for stylish refurbishment of one-time Leeds yarn and cord warehouse

A NEWLY-REFURBISHED building in Leeds city centre has got definite designs on success.

Concordia Works, on Sovereign Street, was named the best new office in the ‘up to 1,500 square metres category’ for corporate, commercial, fit-out and refurbished or recycled workplaces at the British Council of Offices Northern Awards.

Judges praised the building as a “transformative space which has modern businesses in mind”.

Eamon Fox, head of office agency at property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, put Concordia Works forward for the award. He said: “This honour is so well deserved and is a resounding endorsement of the finest refurbished office building to become available in Leeds last year.”

He added: “Built in the early 20th century, this former yarn and cord warehouse had been sadly neglected before London-based developers Boultbee Brooks transformed it with modern businesses in mind, whilst maintaining its existing structure and original period features.”

Concordia Works is now home to three thriving tech companies – Bark & Bite, Yonder Consulting and Caldero Ltd.

Christian Knowles-Fitton, managing director of Bark & Bite, said: “Concordia Works fits the agency’s needs perfectly. It’s a great mix of contemporary and industrial design and the regeneration of the surrounding area sets the right tone for the level of clients we service.”

Availability remains on one of the building’s floors, which is attracting interest from three more tech firms.