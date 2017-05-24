PR manager named as victim of Manchester bomb attack

A PR manager, who had appeared on TV shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, has been named as a victim of the Manchester bomb attack.

Martyn Hett, 29, was killed days before leaving for a two-month trip to the US.

Mr Hett’s brother, Dan Hett, confirmed his death on Twitter, saying: “They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken.”

Russell Hayward, believed to be Mr Hett’s partner, paid tribute to him, saying: “We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

“I’m in a really bad way so please forgive if I don’t reply. Thankfully I have this wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will.”

Olivia Campbell

Olivia, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was among the first of the terrorist’s victims to be named.

The 15-year-old went to Tottington High School and had been to the concert with her friend, Adam, who has received treatment in hospital.

Olivia’s family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, but in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Alongside a photo of Olivia she wrote on Facebook: “RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much.”

Kelly Brewster

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was reported by friends and family to be among those killed in the attack.

Her partner, Ian Winslow, later wrote on Facebook: “Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

“Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.”

Megan Hurley

Schoolgirl Megan Hurley is also understood to be among the dead.

The youngster was a former pupil of Halewood Church of England Primary School in Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the chair of governors from the school attended a memorial service to the bombing victims at St Nicholas’ Church in Halewood on Tuesday, where he said Megan’s brother was also “seriously injured”.