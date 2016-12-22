Poster of woman with breast cancer 'vandalised' with messages of support in Leeds train station

A poster depicting a woman with breast cancer has been 'vandalised' with hundreds of messages of support in Leeds train station.

The poster, put up in the women's toilets in Leeds Station, has been scrawled on hundreds of times by other women in acts of heartwarming support.

The messages include: "Stay strong ladies" and "Love, focus and support for all."

Others say: "You're all brave and empowering women. I love this for women everywhere, and "This is so amazing. See, my sister had it too. Love you all brave people. Spread kindness."

One message also appears to be a message for a lost loved one. It says "Goodnight, sleep tight, RIP Debbie".

The poster was photographed and put on social media by Kirsty Scott (@HalfPintBlonde).