Positive survey for Leeds NHS trust

Patients undergoing cancer treatment in Leeds have praised hospital staff for the care they received, according to the results of a new survey.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has ranked in the top 16, out of 145 trusts in the country, in the 2016 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey.

Almost 1,500 questionnaires were sent out to patients with cancer who had received care at the trust between April and June 2015 as part of the survey.

The results also found Leeds was the 10th most improved NHS trust in the country when it came to positive feedback from patients about cancer care and services. The Leeds Cancer Centre, based at St James’ Hospital’s Bexley Wing, is one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

A trust spokesman said: “It is with great pride that we have managed not only to sustain many of the improvements made from last year’s national cancer patient experience survey but also build upon these to achieve even better results this year. The survey places Leeds in 16th overall position out of 147 trusts in the country and we are the 10th most improved trust.”

Areas where the trust improved upon its previous survey included communication, where the results showed more patients said they had been communicated with in way which they could understand.

Bosses at the trust praised staff at Leeds Cancer Centre following the results of the survey.

The spokesman added: “This is a fantastic achievement, attributable to all of the staff who work across all areas of our cancer centre, both in inpatient and outpatient areas as well as diagnostics, supportive care and research. The results are crucial in shaping our understanding about cancer patients experience of our services.”

More than half of patients given questionnaires took part in the survey.