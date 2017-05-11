Popworld: Re-live the nineties pop takeover in Leeds

A new nightclub is set to spice up your Saturday night.

From the Spice Girls to S Club 7 via a bit of Barbie Girl the best of the cheesiest nineties and noughties tunes are back for good.

Legendary party venue, Popworld, will be opening in Millenium Square after a £260,000 revamp of what was formerly Baa Bar.

So get the stilettos and the baggy jeans back out and re-live a mis-spent but fun filled youth of the decade that brought massive music, political and economic changes.

Known for championing noughties nostalgia, Popworld has legendary status across the UK for providing pop party nights out but with Leeds being the birthplace of one of the most famous 90s-icons in the world, Mel B, it was the obvious choice as the next city to be given its very own Popworld.

Taking over the former Baa Bar site on Cookridge Street, via Stonegate Pubs, it will be the only place in the city dedicated to showcasing 90s cheese and party songs.

Even the cocktails will be old school party with the sweet-shop inspired Candy Pop, Tin Pop, which come served in a unique tin can, Swedish jam-jar cocktail Flaska and the bar’s famous giant sharing cocktail Partini.

Alan Armstrong, Head of Marketing for Popworld, said: “Popworld is one the most popular clubbing brands in the UK and it was only a matter of time before we brought its colourful personality to Leeds. The city’s nightlife scene is already one of the best in the country, and given the increase in demand for the brand, we can’t wait to open our doors to the people of Yorkshire.”

The doors to pop perfection open on Friday May 26 and on Saturday 27 May, two stars of the era, S Club’s duo Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh will be live on stage performing some of the bands greatest hits.