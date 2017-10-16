Popular Thor’s bar returning to Leeds this Christmas

Have your say

The popular Thor’s tipi bar is returning to Leeds in time for the Christmas festivities later this year.

Over 50,000 people flocked to the attraction last year and it returns to Victoria Gardens on Friday, November 17.

The bar, which plays on Yorkshire’s Viking heritage, lasts until December 31 and will include a bar, wooden seaton, cosy furs and an open fire pit.

Amanda Monaghan, co-founder of THOR’s, said: “We are really excited to be returning to Leeds and are confident that this year will be even more spectacular.

“So, start your festive season in style and join us to enjoy a unique atmosphere under candlelit canvas, with a roaring log fire and the perfect festive atmosphere.”

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Last year’s event brought a real festive buzz to Leeds, adding to the incredible atmosphere of the city around Christmas time.

“It’s fantastic to see the popular event return to Victoria Gardens and offer a place where people can come together in celebrating this festive period.”

THOR’S tipi bar will be open from 11.30am to 10pm daily (closed Christmas Day).

For details visit www.thorstipi.com or call 01653 610029.