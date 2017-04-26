Popular Leeds city centre nightlife spot will be pedestrianised after successful pilot

One of the city centre’s busiest nightspots is going to be pedestrianised for six months to create an alfresco summer-time party atmosphere.

From Friday, Greek Street will sizzle as it gives the area’s bars and restaurants another chance to set up on-street seating areas following a successful pilot project last year.

The street, currently enjoying a revival and investment, has seen a string of new venues open over the past year including a second Manahatta and Tattu.

It will be closed to all vehicles from 11.30am to midnight each day until October 31.

Council leader Judith Blake said: “Pedestrianising Greek Street last year created a buzzing, contemporary destination. We’re confident this summer can be even better.”

