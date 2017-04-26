Search

Popular Leeds city centre nightlife spot will be pedestrianised after successful pilot

Greek Street. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

One of the city centre’s busiest nightspots is going to be pedestrianised for six months to create an alfresco summer-time party atmosphere.

From Friday, Greek Street will sizzle as it gives the area’s bars and restaurants another chance to set up on-street seating areas following a successful pilot project last year.

The street, currently enjoying a revival and investment, has seen a string of new venues open over the past year including a second Manahatta and Tattu.

It will be closed to all vehicles from 11.30am to midnight each day until October 31.

Council leader Judith Blake said: “Pedestrianising Greek Street last year created a buzzing, contemporary destination. We’re confident this summer can be even better.”

