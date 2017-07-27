Pop-up pavilion in heart of Leeds city centre

Victoria Gardens in the heart of Leeds city centre will be transformed into a pop-up pavilion and play space next month.

Hundreds of red and white Lego like blocks will be used to create a play area.

Artists impression of the new Park Here and Play. Credit: Bo Muchemwa and Steven McCloy

The ‘Redscape’ design will be on show at The Headrow from August 12 to 28. It will start the countdown to Leeds Art Gallery re-opening this October.

The aim is to create a relaxing, creative and inviting space that inspires residents, workers, visitors, children and families.

The idea sprung from a design competition for former Leeds Beckett University students. The winners were Bo Muchemwa and Steven McCloy. They teamed up with artist Trudi Entwistle and DLA Design to turn their vision into a reality.

Mr Muchemwa said: “We liked the idea of playing on contemporary art by taking simple everyday objects and flipping perceptions – the concept is driven by social interaction and playfulness and will create a natural and welcoming experience, like climbing around a rocky cave, being surrounded by a forest or like water flowing around pebbles.”

‘Park Here & Play’ is a partnership between Leeds City Council, Leeds Art Gallery and DLA Design. It will run in parallel with other nearby initiatives like Leeds City Beach and the Cookridge Street Pop-Up Park. A programme of events is also planned to explore the use of public spaces in the city.

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake said: “This is an ambitious and imaginative project which demonstrates how much culture permeates so many different aspects of life in Leeds and why our bid to be European Capital of Culture in 2023 is so important.”