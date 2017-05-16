Pontefract teacher’s tears on run in memory of two killed in cycling tragedies

A TEACHER who ran Sunday’s Plusnet Leeds Half Marathon in memory of a colleague and a friend who both died in cycling accidents has raised hundreds of pounds for road safety charity Brake.

Garforth Academy teacher Rachel Shakespeare, (pictured above) shared an office with fellow teacher Ian Winterburn, 58, who died on December 22 2016 after being involved in collision with a car while cycling on the A6120 ring road at Halton, Leeds.

Miss Shakespeare’s friend Steph Turner, 28, (pictured below) died in a collision in London while cycling to work in January 2015.

Miss Shakespeare, 34, said: “Ian was a great person and used to really encourage me with my running – always urging me to go that extra mile and telling me I could do it.

“He encouraged me to take part in the Leeds Half Marathon back in 2014 and I swore I’d never run it again. But it seemed fitting to get back out there and remember Ian.

“Ian’s family are really happy that I ran in his memory. They came to watch me at the seven-mile mark and I started crying a little bit because it was really nice to hear them supporting me.”

Ian Winterburn

Miss Shakespeare said she Steph Turner were friends from Middlesbrough University, adding: “Steph’s life was really just beginning; she’d got engaged and had a job she loved. And then suddenly she was gone.”

Miss Shakespeare has so far raised £600 for road safety charity Brake. To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rachel-Shakespeare