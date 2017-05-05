Pontefract labourer fraudulently claimed £25,000 and spent it on drugs

A labourer who fraudulently claimed £25,000 and spent the money on drugs has avoided custody.

Matthew Neil Walker, 29, of Minden Close, Pontefract admitted claiming blind person’s allowance and inflating figures on his self assessments to show he had paid too much tax.

The self-employed labourer and joiner lied to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on his tax returns between 2012 and 2016 to create tax repayments he was not entitled to.

HMRC repaid £24,024 but a further £8,036 he claimed was stopped.

Investigations confirmed he was only entitled to £6,624.

During hearing at Leeds Crown Court, Walker admitted using the money to buy drugs.

He pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of income tax in court and appeared again last recently where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and 200 hours unpaid work.