POLL: Should plans for a Go Ape in Leeds go ahead as consultation is extended?

A PUBLIC consultation on Go Ape’s controversial plans to create an aerial adventure course at Roundhay Park in north Leeds has been extended by ten days.

Leeds City Council chiefs said anyone wishing to comment on the proposals now has until January 17 to do so. The previous deadline was January 7.

Go Ape wants to create aerial zip wires and treetop rope climbing in the Ram Wood area of the park.

A total of 1,493 people have backed a petition launched by the Friends of Roundhay Park group calling on the council to reject Go Ape’s proposals for the £300.000 high-wire adventure attraction.

A statement on the Friends of Roundhay Park website reads: “We believe the proposed installation will destroy the unique character of this peaceful corner of the park.”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon said: “We are committed to giving everyone the opportunity to put forward their views on these proposals. I have been working closely with ward councillors and Friends of Roundhay Park to make sure that everyone has the chance to have their say.

“we have taken the decision to extend the public consultation until 17 January to ensure everyone who wishes to do so can offer their thoughts on the idea.”

Anyone wishing to comment can do so via email to goapeconsultation@leeds.gov.uk

Details regarding the Go Ape proposal can be viewed at www.leeds.gov.uk/leisure/Pages/Roundhay-Park.aspx

The petition can be found at www.tinyurl.com/jb7c2c8