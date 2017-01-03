POLL: Is it right to charge 40p to use Leeds Station toilets?

A total of over £250,000 was raised from Leeds Station toilet visitors last year - but is it right that people have to pay?

A total of £251, 270 was collected at Leeds in 2015/16, down slightly on the £253,868 handed over during the previous year.

It contributed towards a total income of £5.46m from toilets at 12 of Network Rail’s stations, including Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Edinburgh Waverley.

Network Rail charges 40p for access to the toilets near the New Station Street entrance at Leeds, generating an average of £688 per day in the process.

But other stations such as Birmingham have completely free to use toilets.

Is it right that Leeds Station charges 40p per use? Vote in our poll and let us know what you think, and tweet @Leedsnews

READ THE ORIGINAL REPORT HERE: http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/how-spending-a-penny-at-leeds-station-generated-250-000-1-8315888