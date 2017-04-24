Transport Minister dismisses HS2 'cancelled' speculation

TRANSPORT Minister Andrew Jones has rejected suggestions the planned high speed rail line to Yorkshire could be cancelled after the General Election.

The Harrogate MP promised there would be no back-tracking on the Conservatives' commitment to delivering HS2 when the party publishes its manifesto.

Weekend reports suggested Theresa May was coming under pressure from Conservative MPs in the South to use the election as a moment to delay or even cancel the project.

Delivering HS2 was one of the Conservatives' key pledges to Yorkshire in 2015 with David Cameron suggesting the stretch between Leeds and Sheffield could be built early.

Mr Jones told The Yorkshire Post; “HS2 is going ahead. Construction will be underway shortly, and that will be an important moment in our transport history.

"The government is committed to it. Suggestions to the contrary are incorrect.”