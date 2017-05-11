Search

The key points from Labour's leaked Election 2017 manifesto

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn makes a speech on the general election campaign trail in Rotherham.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn makes a speech on the general election campaign trail in Rotherham.

0
Have your say

The details of Jeremy Corbyn's Election 2017 manifesto have been leaked, with the draft report setting Labour on the path of nationalisation.

Here are the key points from the leaked Labour manifesto:

Read more...

Leaked draft of Labour Election 2017 manifesto points to nationalisation of key industeries

Jayne Dowle: Yes your vote does count, so make sure you register. This is not a party political broadcast

Hundreds turn out for Corbyn in Sheffield as he commits to Orgreave enquiry from 'day one' if elected as PM

Labour expected to retain support in Yorkshire

Corbyn insists Labour united during Yorkshire tour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wears a Rotherham United scarf after making a speech on the general election campaign trail in Rotherham.

Leaked draft of Labour Election 2017 manifesto points to nationalisation of key industeries

I'M LISTENING: Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a Q&A with staff at Express Bi-folding Doors, a family-owned business in Morley, Leeds earlier today (May 9). Photo: Phil Noble/PA Wire

Election 2017: May and Corbyn bring battle direct to Leeds