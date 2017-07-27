The five Leeds roads you could soon be paying to use

Drivers in Leeds could find themselves paying to use five of the city’s busiest roads under new Government plans designed to tackle air pollution.

The A58, A643, A61, A58M and M621 have all been flagged up as pollution hotspots by the strategy, which proposes new powers for councils to impose levies if such action is deemed necessary to curb emissions.

The city is also set to benefit from a share of a £255m fund set aside to help local authorities draw up plans for wider reforms, such as new road layouts and cycling schemes. And £100m has been pledged to upgrade public transport.

