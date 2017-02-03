Take an exclusive look at latest designs for former YEP site in Leeds

Here’s an exclusive look at updated designs for a key development on the former Yorkshire Evening Post site in Leeds city centre.

Leeds City Council planning chiefs last night approved the revised blueprint for the first phase of a major riverside development, which will eventually include offices, flats, a hotel and leisure space on Wellington Street.

How the old YEP site could look

The broader plans for the site have already been approved in principle, but at the latest meeting of the City Plans Panel, final agreements were signed off on the first phase of the development, as well as a £716,000 developer contribution for affordable housing.

It signals a major step forward for the scheme, and for the wider vision for the burgeoning Whitehall Road/Wellington Street quarter of the city centre,

Chair of the City Plans Panel councillor James McKenna said: “It makes me happy to see the direction the city is going. This is a very important gateway for us.”

The landmark first building will include 111 one-bedroom and 131 two-bedroom flats, which will be available for long-term rental only.

How the site could look

The meeting was told the design of the apartments would sit at the “higher end” of the city centre’s current offer. The main residential block, pictured, will step up from 11 storeys on the riverside to 18 floors fronting Wellington Street. It will include basement parking, as well as a ground floor commercial unit. The building will also include a unique ‘sky lounge’ type residents’ chillout area looking out across the cityscape.

The building, which will occupy a south-facing riverside plot, is the first phase of the scheme on the five acre site. Outline consent for three more large blocks for office or residential use is already granted.

Paul Fox of Fox Lloyd Jones, agents and development managers for landowner Stirling Investments, said: ”This is a key milestone in the new story being created for the iconic Yorkshire Evening Post site. Our team has worked incredibly hard to make this new vision come to life.”

Work on-site could now start in the summer, and the first phase could be complete in two years. It will include additional extensive infrastructure work to prepare for future phases of development.