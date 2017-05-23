Read the full list of Leeds General Election 2017 candidates here: Who will be in poll position on June 9?

The final candidates list for Leeds’s eight parliamentary constituencies has been announced, as the race for General Election votes hots up in the city.
A total of 43 candidates will fight it out for your votes on June 8.
Leeds West and Leeds North East have the highest number of candidates – seven each.
Morley and Outwood has just three candidates, from the three main parties.
Leeds has a total electorate of more than 550,000 according to the latest published figures.
At the 2015 election, four seats were claimed by the Labour party, three by the Conservatives and one by the Lib Dems.
The biggest constituency is Leeds Central – held by Hilary Benn for Labour since 1999 – where there is a total electorate of more than 100,000.
Mr Benn is also defending the biggest majority, almost 17,000 votes.
In recent weeks, the leaders of both main parties have visited Morley and Outwood. It is considered a key marginal after Conservative Andrew Jenkyns defeated Labour’s Ed Balls in 2015 by just 422 votes.
Last week the Green Party confirmed it will stand aside in Morley, as well as another key marginal Pudsey, in return for co-operation with Labour on issues like Trident and electoral reform.
Ukip has also declined to field a candidate in Morley. Between them, the Greens and Ukip won almost 9,000 votes in 2015 in the constituency.
Ukip is fielding just three candidates in Leeds. Of the fringe parties, The Yorkshire Party is putting up the most candidates (five).
LEEDS GENERAL ELECTION 2017 - FULL CANDIDATE LIST
ELMET AND ROTHWELL
Dylan Brown- Green Party
Matthew Clover - The Yorkshire Party
Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrats
David Nagle - Labour
Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative
Total electorate: 79,460
MORLEY AND OUTWOOD
Neil Dawson - Labour
Craig Dobson - Liberal Democrats
Andrea Jenkyns - Conservative
Total electorate: 76,424
PUDSEY AND HORSFORTH
Stuart Andrew - Conservative
Bob Buxton - The Yorkshire Party
Ian McCargo - Labour
Allen Nixon - Liberal Democrats
Michael Wharton - Independent
Total electorate: 70,701
LEEDS CENTRAL
Hilary Benn - Labour
Ed Carlisle - Green Party
Alex Coetze - Christian People’s Alliance
Gareth Davies- Conservative
Andy Nash - Liberal Democrats
Bill Palfreman - UKIP
Total electorate: 108,643
LEEDS WEST
Mike Davies - Alliance for Green Socialism
Ed Jones - The Yorkshire Party
Alisdair McGregor - Liberal Democrats
Zoe Metcalfe - Conservative
Andrew Pointon - Green Party
Rachel Reeves - Labour
Mark Thackray - UKIP
Total electorate: 74,183
LEEDS EAST
Richard Burgon - Labour
Jaimes Moran - Green Party
John Otley - The Yorkshire Party
Matthew Robinson - Conservative
Ed Sanderson - Liberal Democrats
Paul Spivey - UKIP
Total electorate: 70,809
LEEDS NORTH EAST
Celia Foote - Alliance for Green Socialism
Ann Forsaith - Green Party
Fabian Hamilton - Labour
Jon Hannah - Liberal Democrats
Tim Mutamiri - Christian People’s Alliance
Tess Seddon - The Yorkshire Party
Ryan Stephenson - Conservative
Total electorate: 72,077
LEEDS NORTH WEST
Martin Hemingway - Green Party
Alan Lamb - Conservative
Greg Mulholland - Liberal Democrats
Alex Sobel - Labour and Co-Operative Party
Total electorate: 72,615
Source for total electorate figures: www.whoshallivotefor.com