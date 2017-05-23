Read the full list of Leeds General Election 2017 candidates here: Who will be in poll position on June 9?

The final candidates list for Leeds’s eight parliamentary constituencies has been announced, as the race for General Election votes hots up in the city.

A total of 43 candidates will fight it out for your votes on June 8.

Leeds West and Leeds North East have the highest number of candidates – seven each.

Morley and Outwood has just three candidates, from the three main parties.

Leeds has a total electorate of more than 550,000 according to the latest published figures.

At the 2015 election, four seats were claimed by the Labour party, three by the Conservatives and one by the Lib Dems.

The biggest constituency is Leeds Central – held by Hilary Benn for Labour since 1999 – where there is a total electorate of more than 100,000.

Mr Benn is also defending the biggest majority, almost 17,000 votes.

In recent weeks, the leaders of both main parties have visited Morley and Outwood. It is considered a key marginal after Conservative Andrew Jenkyns defeated Labour’s Ed Balls in 2015 by just 422 votes.

Last week the Green Party confirmed it will stand aside in Morley, as well as another key marginal Pudsey, in return for co-operation with Labour on issues like Trident and electoral reform.

Ukip has also declined to field a candidate in Morley. Between them, the Greens and Ukip won almost 9,000 votes in 2015 in the constituency.

Ukip is fielding just three candidates in Leeds. Of the fringe parties, The Yorkshire Party is putting up the most candidates (five).

LEEDS GENERAL ELECTION 2017 - FULL CANDIDATE LIST

ELMET AND ROTHWELL

Dylan Brown- Green Party

Matthew Clover - The Yorkshire Party

Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrats

David Nagle - Labour

Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative

Total electorate: 79,460

MORLEY AND OUTWOOD

Neil Dawson - Labour

Craig Dobson - Liberal Democrats

Andrea Jenkyns - Conservative

Total electorate: 76,424

PUDSEY AND HORSFORTH

Stuart Andrew - Conservative

Bob Buxton - The Yorkshire Party

Ian McCargo - Labour

Allen Nixon - Liberal Democrats

Michael Wharton - Independent

Total electorate: 70,701

LEEDS CENTRAL

Hilary Benn - Labour

Ed Carlisle - Green Party

Alex Coetze - Christian People’s Alliance

Gareth Davies- Conservative

Andy Nash - Liberal Democrats

Bill Palfreman - UKIP

Total electorate: 108,643

LEEDS WEST

Mike Davies - Alliance for Green Socialism

Ed Jones - The Yorkshire Party

Alisdair McGregor - Liberal Democrats

Zoe Metcalfe - Conservative

Andrew Pointon - Green Party

Rachel Reeves - Labour

Mark Thackray - UKIP

Total electorate: 74,183

LEEDS EAST

Richard Burgon - Labour

Jaimes Moran - Green Party

John Otley - The Yorkshire Party

Matthew Robinson - Conservative

Ed Sanderson - Liberal Democrats

Paul Spivey - UKIP

Total electorate: 70,809

LEEDS NORTH EAST

Celia Foote - Alliance for Green Socialism

Ann Forsaith - Green Party

Fabian Hamilton - Labour

Jon Hannah - Liberal Democrats

Tim Mutamiri - Christian People’s Alliance

Tess Seddon - The Yorkshire Party

Ryan Stephenson - Conservative

Total electorate: 72,077

LEEDS NORTH WEST

Martin Hemingway - Green Party

Alan Lamb - Conservative

Greg Mulholland - Liberal Democrats

Alex Sobel - Labour and Co-Operative Party

Total electorate: 72,615

Source for total electorate figures: www.whoshallivotefor.com