Ministers give green light to £173m for Leeds transport plan

A MULTI-MILLION pound transport plan drawn up following the Leeds trolleybus fiasco has been backed by the Government.

The package of improvements in the city will eventually include a rail-bus link to Leeds-Bradford Airport, new park and ride schemes and investment in bus services.

The plan was developed following the decision not to go-ahead with the long-planned Leeds trolleybus project last year.

The Government promised the city it could spend the £173m earmarked for trolleybus on alternative transport improvements although the total package drawn up is expected to cost around £270m.

Money from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the private sector is expected to help fund the improvements.

The Government announced today it agreed with the way Leeds intended to spend the trolleybus money.

Transport Minister and Harrogate MP Andrew Jones said: "New segregated bus corridors and investment in park and ride schemes will be a huge benefit to people who live and work in Leeds, and those who visit the city.

“This investment will make public transport in Leeds more accessible and reduce journey times.

“Better transport facilities don’t just help people get around, they help them get on – connecting them to jobs and helping to deliver economic growth in the north.”