May urges Yorkshire voters to ditch Labour loyalties

Theresa May has appealed to traditional Labour voters in Yorkshire to "lend" her their vote in next month's General Election as the party targets a swathe of gains across the region.

Mrs May looked to capitalise on many Labour supporters' uncertainty over Jeremy Corbyn by presenting the June 8 poll as a vote on who will be Prime Minister rather than which party will be in government.

Signalling the Conservatives' growing ambitions in next month's election, Mrs May delivered her message on the fringes of Leeds North East, a constituency held by Labour since 1997 where sitting MP Fabian Hamilton is defending a majority of more than 7,000.

A swing big enough to secure Leeds North East would point to the Conservatives also taking Labour-held seats including Wakefield, Halifax and Dewsbury.

She said: “I know this city is one of the places that people call a ‘traditional Labour area’. But here – and in every constituency across the country – it may say Labour on the ballot, but it’s Jeremy Corbyn that gets the vote”

The Prime Minister continued: "That is why in this election – the most important election this country has faced in my lifetime – every single vote counts. And everyone in our country has a positive reason to lend me their vote.

"Because this election is not about who you may have voted for in the past. It is about voting in the national interest. Voting for the future."

Opinion polls giving the Conservatives a significant lead over Labour have encouraged the party to shift away from the focus of its last election campaign on a string of West Yorkshire seats taken from Labour in 2010.

Those seats are now considered relatively safe and the party has shifted its sights to constituencies where Labour MPs only secured narrow victories last time and where large numbers of people voted Ukip in 2015 and could switch this time around.

Speaking to an audience of Conservative Party activists at the Shine centre, in Harehills, Mrs May said she needed a comprehensive victory to strengthen her hand in the coming Brexit negotiations.

She said: “We have seen Chancellor Merkel’s comments today. She says the UK has “illusions” about the process and that the 27 member states of the European Union agree. We can see how tough those negotiations are going to be at times”

”Yet our opponents are already seeking to disrupt those negotiations – at the same time as 27 other European countries line up to oppose us. That approach can only mean one thing – uncertainty and instability, bringing grave risk to our growing economy with higher taxes, fewer jobs, more waste and more debt”

“So we need the strongest possible hand, the strongest possible mandate and the strongest possible leadership as we go into those talks.”