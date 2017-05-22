Election deadline tonight: Are you registered to vote?

Leeds voters are reminded that if you’re not sure if you’re already registered to vote, the deadline to do so in time for the General Election on June 8 is tonight at midnight.

You can email electors@leeds.gov.uk with your full name and address and ask them to check if you are already registered.

People are also being reminded that being on the electoral register to vote is also helpful in other ways, and increases your chances of getting applications for credit or a mortgage accepted.

Everyone is responsible for registering themselves, but you will need to provide your national insurance number.

You can register to vote if you are 17 years old, and in some cases if you are 16.

However, you can only vote when you turn 18.

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote